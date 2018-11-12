LaLiga
Rafinha replaces injured Casemiro in Brazil squad

Three years on from his last international appearance, Rafinha has been added to Brazil's squad for this month's friendly matches.

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been called up to the Brazil squad to replace the injured Casemiro.

The 25 year-old has been added to Tite's group after a meeting of team coaches.

Rafinha, who has made seven appearances for Barca this season, has not played for his country since a 4-1 friendly win over United States in September 2015.

He will meet up with the squad in London ahead of the friendly against Uruguay at Emirates Stadium, and a meeting with Cameroon in Milton Keynes the following week.

Casemiro was withdrawn from the squad after spraining his ankle in Real Madrid's 4-2 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo.

He is expected to be out for a minimum of three weeks.

