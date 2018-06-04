2018 FIFA World Cup
Friendlies

Paolo Guerrero at the double in Peru win

Just days after being cleared to play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Paolo Guerrero underlined his importance to Peru with a brace in his side's 3-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabia.

The 34 year-old striker won an eleventh-hour appeal on Friday (AEST) to appear at the tournament, despite being banned after testing positive for traces of cocaine in the wake of a qualifying match against Argentina in October.

The Swiss federal tribunal reversed a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that had him banned for 14 months.

Guerrero highlighted the importance of that decision to his nation's hopes in Russia - having been drawn in group C ith France, Denmark and the Socceroos - with two goals after Andre Carrillo had fired the South American team in front on 21 minutes.

