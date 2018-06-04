Paolo Guerrero at the double in Peru win

The 34 year-old striker won an eleventh-hour appeal on Friday (AEST) to appear at the tournament, despite being banned after testing positive for traces of cocaine in the wake of a qualifying match against Argentina in October.

Perú goleó 3-0 a Arabia Saudita en el retorno de su capitán Paolo Guerrero, que anotó un doblete, en amistoso de preparación para el Mundial #Rusia2018. pic.twitter.com/92SAzjQlGk — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) June 3, 2018

The Swiss federal tribunal reversed a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that had him banned for 14 months.

Guerrero highlighted the importance of that decision to his nation's hopes in Russia - having been drawn in group C ith France, Denmark and the Socceroos - with two goals after Andre Carrillo had fired the South American team in front on 21 minutes.