Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly

Both players started and Muller scored an eye-catching equaliser as Joachim Low's side drew 1-1 with Spain in Dusseldorf on Saturday (AEDT).

Arsenal playmaker Ozil completed the match, while Bayern Munich forward Muller was replaced by Leon Goretzka with nine minutes to go.

Germany announced via its official Twitter account that neither of the key men have travelled ahead of the meeting with the Selecao at Olympic Stadium, and also that Emre Can has returned to Liverpool with a back problem.