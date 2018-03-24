LaLiga
Friendlies

Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly

Bongarts

Thomas Muller and Mesut Ozil have not travelled with Germany's squad for its friendly against Brazil in Berlin on Wednesday (AEDT).

 

WATCH GERMANY v BRAZIL LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Both players started and Muller scored an eye-catching equaliser as Joachim Low's side drew 1-1 with Spain in Dusseldorf on Saturday (AEDT).

Arsenal playmaker Ozil completed the match, while Bayern Munich forward Muller was replaced by Leon Goretzka with nine minutes to go.

Germany announced via its official Twitter account that neither of the key men have travelled ahead of the meeting with the Selecao at Olympic Stadium, and also that Emre Can has returned to Liverpool with a back problem.

 

News Germany Football
Previous Iceland freezes as Mexico impresses
Read
Iceland freezes as Mexico impresses
Next Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid
Read
Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid