Maradona tips Messi for Argentina return

Lionel Messi will return to the Argentina fold at some stage, according to Diego Maradona.

Messi, 31, last played for his nation at the World Cup in Russia and will miss the upcoming friendlies against Mexico.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, believes the Barcelona superstar will return to the international scene.

Asked by Marca if Messi will feature in the future for Argentina, Maradona said: "I think so.

"We will see, because if not then we are in trouble."

Maradona also denied he had criticised Messi earlier this year, when it was said he questioned the attacker's leadership.

The 58 year-old insisted he would never chastise his compatriot in such a way publicly.

"Leo is a friend of mine and I never talk badly about a friend in public. I would say it to the face, and not through an interview," Maradona said.

"About Leo, all I would say is that he is a phenomenon and nothing more. There are players that go to the bathroom 20 times [before a match] but I never referred to Messi."