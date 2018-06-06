Lukaku, Hazard on target for scorching Red Devils

Manchester United striker Lukaku completed another 45 minutes on the back of a 0-0 draw against Portugal after an ankle injury ruined the end of his domestic season, and he opened the scoring in Brussels despite a dreadful earlier miss.

Good team performance tonight, one more test left before Russia 🇷🇺🙏🏽 Thank you for all the support King Baudouin, we are #REDTOGETHER 🇧🇪 #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/6nQEm39zWy — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) June 6, 2018

Hazard, along with Kevin De Bruyne, was often at the heart of Belgium's best work and came through some rough treatment from Hector Cuper's side before capitalising on a defensive collapse seven minutes before half-time.

Roberto Martinez rung the changes at the break, with an inevitable impact upon his team's earlier fluency, but they nevertheless remained in total control against an Egypt side badly missing the cutting edge of injured talisman Mohamed Salah.

One of the replacements, United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, added Belgium's third in stoppage time.

Belgium faces Costa Rica in its final warm-up for a World Cup group including Panama, Tunisia and England, while Egypt's next fixture comes in Group A against Uruguay.