Judge hammers home late winner in Dublin

Substitute Judge swept home just over a minute after stepping off the bench to seal the come-from-behind victory, which was made possible by Graham Burke’s maiden international goal.

Shamrock Rovers striker Burke's 57th-minute strike cancelled out Bobby Wood’s first-half opener and set the stage for Judge to secure a fitting farewell for O'Shea.

The 37 year-old had exited in the 35th minute after winning his 118th cap - and it looked as though it would end in disappointment when Wood prodded home on the stroke of half-time.

In its first game at Aviva Stadium since the heartbreak of the World Cup qualifying implosion against Denmark, the two second-half strikes went some way to erasing the memories of its play-off nightmare.

It also ended a youthful USA’s four-game unbeaten run, though the visitor struggled to create too many opportunities in the absence of Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.