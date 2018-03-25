Injured Gomez out of England squad for Italy

The 20 year-old defender lasted just 10 minutes in Amsterdam on Friday before succumbing to injury, with Harry Maguire replacing him.

While Jack Wilshere had been forced to leave the squad due to injury, there was hope Gomez would be able to feature against the Azzurri at Wembley.

However, the damage has been deemed serious enough to require further assessment by Liverpool's medical team as they head into a crucial stage of the season both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

The clash was Gomez's third cap, the youngster having impressed over his 29 Liverpool appearances in all competitions this season.