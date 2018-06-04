Roberto Mancini's side, beaten 3-1 by France, spurned a plethora of chances before Simone Zaza finally struck in a clash between two nations who will assume the unfamiliar role of distant spectators during the World Cup.

Ake had the last say after Domenico Criscito's red card, the Bournemouth defender's header representing Netherlands' first goal in Italy since 1928.

With both countries looking to rebuild under new management after their respective failures to seal a spot in Russia, it appears as though Oranje boss Ronald Koeman has the more daunting task.

His men produced a largely underwhelming display, salvaged two minutes from time by a goal against numerically disadvantaged opponent.

Despite Ake's late heroics, the result extends Netherlands' winless run in friendlies against the Azzurri to 15 matches.