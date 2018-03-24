Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid

Bale has endured another season interrupted by injury at Madrid, starting just 14 of his team's 29 LaLiga matches.

There have been suggestions the former Tottenham Hotspur player could be set to leave the European champion at the end of the campaign, with Giggs's former side Manchester United among the clubs linked.

When asked if he wants the forward to stay put in the Spanish capital, Giggs issued an emphatic response: "Yes.

"I went to see him against PSG [Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16]. When you go there the aura around the club, there are only a handful of clubs who have got that.

"So, of course, you want to stay there. He's won three [UEFA] Champions League titles, the proof is in that.

"When you are at clubs like that you are always going to win things."

Bale netted a hat-trick against China on Friday (AEDT) in Giggs's first game in charge, which saw him replace Ian Rush as Wales's all-time leading scorer.