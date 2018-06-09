Australia's impressive pre-World Cup results continued with a 2-1 victory over Hungary that was marked by two blundering own-goals towards the end of a combative encounter.

After the Socceroos were pinned back for long periods of the game, second-half substitute Daniel Arzani scored with a bobbling shot on 74 minutes, but his efforts were undone by defender Trent Sainsbury.

The Australia captain headed through his own net two minutes from time in comedy fashion, only to have his blushes spared four minutes later when opposite number Tamas Kadar nutmegged his own goalkeeper in injury time.

Bert van Marwijk's side had beaten the Czech Republic 4-0 in its previous warm-up match, but struggled to create chances against a Hungary side that had lost two of their last three home games.

The Socceroos failed to land a single shot on target in the first half and had goalkeeper Mat Ryan to thank for a number of important saves that prevented the host from taking the lead.

While Van Marwijk might have been pleased to see his defence survive a stern test from the Hungarian attack, he won't have appreciated the combative nature of Georges Leekens' side, which missed out on the World Cup after finishing third in its qualifying group.