Argentina downs Italy in absence of Messi

Messi, who has been struggling with a muscle problem, was not included and reduced to the role of spectator as Argentina dominated much of the encounter at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Italy's returning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who reversed his decision to retire from international football after the Azzurri's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, was kept busy throughout as he won his 176th cap.

Yet Luigi Di Biagio's men, who paid tribute to late former Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori by emerging wearing number 13 shirts bearing his name, could have taken the lead themselves if not for a glaring miss by Lorenzo Insigne.

His profligacy was punished in the 75th minute as Banega played a neat one-two with Giovani Lo Celso and fired beyond a stranded Buffon.

Italy could not muster a response and Lanzini put the game beyond doubt five minutes from time.

Di Biagio, who is part of a three-man shortlist to take over as permanent Italy boss, will hope for a better audition against England on Wednesday (AEDT), when Argentina faces Spain as it continues to build towards the FIFA World Cup.

WATCH ENGLAND v ITALY LIVE on beIN SPORTS