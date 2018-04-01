Lizarazu says VAR like sex without pleasure

Monaco suffered a 3-0 defeat to PSG, which won the competition for a fifth successive season, though VAR played a significant role in its downfall.

The first of two goals from Edinson Cavani came from the penalty spot after a lengthy review, in which referee Clement Turpin appeared to change his mind about awarding a spot-kick only to go back to his initial decision after checking a replay.

Radamel Falcao then saw a goal disallowed for offside with the score at 2-0, although even VAR's footage showed the decision was a close call.

Lizarazu, who won the World Cup and European Championship with France as well as the Champions League with Bayern Munich, was left extremely frustrated by events in Bordeaux.

VAR is a little like sex without pleasure. At the time of the fireworks, you are told to stop, that's how I felt in the stadium.

"Monaco fans are excited about Falcao's goal, they are very happy and then we have to stop everything. It's terrible, it's very frustrating.

"The fans do not participate in anything, it's as if you're not important. The supporter wants to participate in the show, but we are denied that.

"We have to use the video better. It has to be explained to everyone, in the stadium and on television. We're taking part in the same show."