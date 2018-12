PSG has won the tournament in each of the past four seasons and will travel to National 3 side Pontivy on either January 5 or 6 after the draw.

The Ligue 1 giant faced third-tier opposition in last season's final when it eased to a 2-0 defeat of Les Herbiers, which suffered relegation from the Championnat National just three days later.

Thierry Henry's Monaco head to Canet Roussillon, while Patrick Vieira's Nice travel to fellow Ligue 1 side Toulouse in two of the other notable ties.