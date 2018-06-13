USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico after their joint bid beat Morocco's.

United States president Donald Trump has hailed the hard work of the USA, Mexico and Canada in securing the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

The United bid beat a rival one from Morocco by 134 votes to 65, giving it the right to host football's showpiece event in eight years' time.

It had been suggested that the controversial politics of Trump could aid Morocco's cause.

That proved not to be the case and Trump posted on Twitter: "The U.S., together with Mexico and Canada, just got the World Cup. Congratulations - a great deal of hard work!"