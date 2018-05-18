Coventry cruises into League Two play-off final

A first leg draw left this tie delicately poised, but Coventry took an early lead courtesy of Max Biamou's stunning bicycle kick, and the Sky Blues didn't look back from there.

Marc McNulty then finished off a lovely team move to double Coventry's lead in the 37th minute.

Jorge Grant pulled one back for Notts County just before half-time, before Max Biamou took the wind out of its sails with his second in the 71st minute.

Tom Bayliss put the icing on the win for Coventry with a deflected strike with four minutes of regular time to play.

The win moves Coventry one step closer to its first promotion in 51 years.