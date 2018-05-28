Zverev thrashes Berankis in Paris

Zverev came agonisingly close to defeating Rafael Nadal for the first time in a classic final in Rome last week and the second seed started his quest to win a maiden major title with a 6-1 6-1 6-2 hammering of an outclassed Berankis.

The 21-year-old German hit 29 winners and broke seven times in a one-sided affair on Suzanne-Lenglen Court, taking just 69 minutes to sail into round two.

Goffin was forced to retire at Roland Garros last year after suffering a heavy fall and looked set to endure further pain before pulling himself off the ropes to beat Haase 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-0.

Grigor Dimitrov needed just the three sets to see off lucky loser Mohamed Safwat – a late replacement for the injured Viktor Troicki – 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

There were no shocks on the opening day of the main draw in the men's singles, Kei Nishikori and Lucas Pouille among the other seeds to go through.