Zverev thrashes Berankis in Paris

Alexander Zverev laid down a marker with a first-round demolition of Ricardas Berankis at the French Open on Monday (AEST) and David Goffin fought back from two sets down to beat Robin Haase.

Zverev came agonisingly close to defeating Rafael Nadal for the first time in a classic final in Rome last week and the second seed started his quest to win a maiden major title with a 6-1 6-1 6-2 hammering of an outclassed Berankis.

The 21-year-old German hit 29 winners and broke seven times in a one-sided affair on Suzanne-Lenglen Court, taking just 69 minutes to sail into round two.

Goffin was forced to retire at Roland Garros last year after suffering a heavy fall and looked set to endure further pain before pulling himself off the ropes to beat Haase 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-0.

Grigor Dimitrov needed just the three sets to see off lucky loser Mohamed Safwat – a late replacement for the injured Viktor Troicki – 6-1 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

There were no shocks on the opening day of the main draw in the men's singles, Kei Nishikori and Lucas Pouille among the other seeds to go through.

