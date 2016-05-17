What Rangers fans can expect from Joey Barton

WATCH all the Old Firm derbies next season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Old Firm rivalry was spicy enough, let alone what could happen when Celtic takes on Rangers in the top flight next season if latter announces the signing of English firebrand Joey Barton this week, as has been speculated.

Who could forget the infamous Paul Gasgoine celebration, which led to the player receiving an IRA death threat.

From Twitter spats to training ground bust-ups, Barton has never been one to shy away from confrontation - he once even picked a fight with Zlatan Ibrahimovic - and with a move to Rangers on the cards, what was already a combustible derby could explode.

Here’s what Rangers fans can expect from the Joey Barton:

Twitter tirades

More than 3.2 million followers wait in anticipation for Barton to vent his spleen on Twitter and he rarely holds back, taking aim at the biggest names in football.

Barton drew his comparisons between Barcelona star Neymar and Justin Bieber:

Neymar is the Justin Bieber of football. Brilliant on the old You Tube. Cat piss in reality... — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) March 25, 2013

He's not big on former Liverpool defender Jamie Carrager's voice:

Can someone take the helium of Carragher for the after the match stuff. Dogs all over England standing to attention every time he speaks... — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) August 19, 2013

Barton was banned for two matches for this 'Ladyboy' jibe at PSG captain Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva. That the same pussy thats been injured all season. Another over rated Brazilian. Sort your hamstrings out FatBoy... — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 2, 2013

He did apologise (well, sort of)

Fights

Rangers players beware, Barton doesn't limit his scuffles to opposition players.

In 2007, Barton detached then-Manchester City team-mate Ousamne Dabo's retina in a training ground bust-up and he put out a cigar on Jamie Tandy's face at the club's christmas party in 2004.

Tandy successfully sued Barton for $130,000 in damages after the altercation.

A bit of tongue and cheek

While playing for Manchester City, Barton had more than his football skills on show against Everton when flashed his backside after a match in 2006.

Much-needed experience

The 33 year-old boasts 240 Premier League appearances, including 130 for Manchester City, where he made his debut in 2002. Add in a brief loan stint with Marseille and guiding Burnley to Premier League promotion, the midfielder has more to offer than a lengthy tabloid reel.

A sledge or two

Not even self-professed 'god' Zlatan Ibrahimovic was safe when Barton faced the Swede while playing for Marseille.

Ibrahimovic and Barton got into a running war of words on the pitch before Joey made it perfectly clear what he thought of Zlatan for the world to see.

Barton HATES autobiographies (except his own)

After England was knocked out of the 2006 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, stars including Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard released autobiographies in which they spoke about the disappointing campaign.

"England did nothing in that World Cup, so why were they bringing books out? 'We got beat in the quarter-finals. I played like sh*t. Here's my book.' Who wants to read that?," Barton fumed at his countrymen.

His take on a Scottish accent

Barton took on a cringeworthy French accent while playing at Marseille and thought he would try it out at a press conference. Let's just hope he does a better Scottish accent.