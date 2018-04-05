LaLiga
Football

Viduka's 'sea of gold' inspires Socceroos' WC kit

Getty Images

Australia unveiled a predominantly golden Nike kit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the colouring inspired by a comment from legendary striker Mark Viduka 13 years ago.

 

In 2005, Viduka called on Australia's public to create a 'sea of gold' for the second leg of its inter-continental 2006 FIFA World Cup play-off against Uruguay in Sydney.

Nike revealed it was those words which inspired its kit for the 2018 edition of the football spectacle, with the new strip to be worn for the first time by the Matildas on Sunday morning (AEST) in their 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup opener against Korea Republic.

The Socceroos are set to wear the 'away' kit for their friendly against Hungary in Budapest in June.

News
Previous Van Dijk says Liverpool must lift to hold off City
Read
Van Dijk says Liverpool must lift to hold off City
Next