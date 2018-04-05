Viduka's 'sea of gold' inspires Socceroos' WC kit

In 2005, Viduka called on Australia's public to create a 'sea of gold' for the second leg of its inter-continental 2006 FIFA World Cup play-off against Uruguay in Sydney.

Nike revealed it was those words which inspired its kit for the 2018 edition of the football spectacle, with the new strip to be worn for the first time by the Matildas on Sunday morning (AEST) in their 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup opener against Korea Republic.

The Socceroos are set to wear the 'away' kit for their friendly against Hungary in Budapest in June.