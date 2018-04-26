Two men in custody over Liverpool fan attack

Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, 20 and 29 respectively, were charged after the incident, which happened outside The Albert pub near Anfield shortly before kick-off in Wednesday's (AEST) UEFA Champions League tie with Roma.

Serious head injuries were sustained by the victim, a 53-year-old man, who is being treated in a local hospital.

Lombardi and Sciusco appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded in custody. They will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 24 May.

Liverpool will meet with relevant stakeholders in Rome in the hope of assuring fan safety during the return leg of the semi-final, which is scheduled for Thursday (AEST).