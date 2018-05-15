In the lead up to Xabi Prieto's final game for beloved club Real Sociedad, we compiled a formidable starting XI of stars who bore one club crest throughout their decorated career.

GK - Lev Yashin, Dynamo Moscow

Widely regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all-time, Yashin was a pioneer between the sticks. The former Dynamo Moscow man made punching the ball clear his trademark, a tactic unseen before him. To this day, he’s the only goalkeeper to win the Ballon d’Or.

LB - Paolo Maldini, AC Milan

The stats speak for themselves – 902 appearances for AC Milan over 25 seasons, seven league titles and five European cups.

‘ll Capitano’ was the best defender in the world, playing at the peak of his powers right up to his final year, when he was voted UEFA’s defender of the season at 39.

CB - Tony Adams, Arsenal

Dubbed the ‘professor of defence’ by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Tony Adams’s arial prowess and tenacious tackling made him a nightmare for any striker unfortunate enough to go up against him.

'Mr Arsenal' made 672 appearances for the Gunners and is one of five club legends to be immortalised with his own statue at the Emirates Stadium.

CB - Franco Baresi, AC Milan

Baresi made 719 appearances for AC Milan over two decades, but things could have been very different for the Italian sweeper had it not been for a failed trial at the Rossoneri's fierce rival Inter Milan.

The three-time UEFA Champions League winner made up for a lack of pace or prowess with a telepathic ability to read the game.

RB - Carlos Puyol, Barcelona

Our star-studded backline sees Carlos Puyol move to right-back, where he started his career with Barcelona. The six-time LaLiga winner has proven himself as a handy defender on the flanks, he was voted European right-back of the year in 2002.

A tough, uncompromising defender who played the game the right way, this video sums up Puyol’s no-nonsense approach, which earned him the respect of anyone he faced.

CM - Paul Scholes, Manchester United

After retiring in 2013, the midfield maestro heeded Sir Alex Ferguson’s call to come out of retirement, playing an instrumental role in the squad which went on to win the Premier League title that season.

Here's what some of the game's greats have to say about Scholes.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez - "Paul Scholes is a role model. For me – and I really mean this – he's the best central midfielder I've seen in the last 15, 20 years. I've spoken to Xabi Alonso about him. He's spectacular, he has it all: the last pass, goals, he's strong, he doesn't lose the ball, vision. If he'd been Spanish he might have been rated more highly. Players love him."

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane - "My toughest opponent? Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder. Scholes is undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation.

Brazil legend Socrates - "Good enough to play for Brazil. I love to watch Scholes, to see him pass, the boy with the red hair and the red shirt."

Manchester City tactician Pep Guardiola - "Out of everyone at Manchester United, I would pick out Scholes – he is the best midfielder of his generation."

CM - Matt Le Tissier, Southampton

On look at his highlights reel on youtube tells you all you need to know. The Southampton star made the most breathtaking pieces of skill look effortless.

After leaving the Saints, Le Tissier did have a brief stint with non-league side Eastleigh and came out of retirement 10 years later for a cameo with hometown club Guernsey, but we couldn’t leave the man synonymous with Southampton off the list.

LM - Ryan Giggs, Manchester United

The Welshman broke into Manchester United’s first team at the age of 17 and never looked back, winning 34 in a decorated 24-year career at Old Trafford.

RM - Xabi Prieto, Real Sociedad

Prieto confirmed this will be his last season at boyhood club Real Sociedad, bringing an end to an 18 year-affiliation with the Basque club.

The club’s crest will again be replaced with Prieto’s portrait in his final game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Monday (AEST).

FW - Francesco Totti, Roma

Dubbed the king of Rome, he’s one of the first players that comes to mind when you think ‘one club man’. Roma captained the club from 1997, right through to his retirement in 2017. He braved through the tears in a farewell speech at the Stadio Olimpico which had the entire stadium weeping.

FW - Santiago Bernabeu Yeste, Real Madrid

So good they named a stadium after him, Bernabeu scored 46 goals in 51 games for Real Madrid, before he was whisked away to fight in the Spanish Civil War.

The striker returned after the war to find Los Blancos in tatters. Bernabeu has been widely credited for saving a club in crisis and turning Real Madrid into the football powerhouse over the span of 67 years.