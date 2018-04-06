LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 6 April

Getty Images

Today on the Euro Show, the FNR team review the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals plus discuss Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

 

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

 

Host Adriano del Monte and Football Nation Radio discuss Liverpool's stellar performance in its 3-0 win over Manchester City, and pose the question - can Mohamed Salah break Messi and Ronaldo's decade of domniance & win the Ballon d'Or?

LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

News Football Podcasts
Previous Viduka's 'sea of gold' inspires Socceroos' WC kit
Read
Viduka's 'sea of gold' inspires Socceroos' WC kit
Next