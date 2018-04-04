Host Adriano del Monte and Football Nation Radio review Bayern Munich and Real Madrid's first leg wins, plus look ahead to tomorrow's (AEST) UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixtures.

LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.