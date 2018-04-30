LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 30 April

Are Paulo Dybala's days numbered at Juventus? The FNR boys discuss this, plus review the weekend's results on the Euro Show.

Adriano Del Monte and Rick D'Andrea discuss discuss the future of Juventus' strike duo, plus review a big weekend of domestic football on today's episode of the Euro Show.


