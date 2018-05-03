LaLiga
The Euro Show - 3 May

Today on the Euro Show, the FNR boys look ahead to the UEFA Champions League final after Liverpool sealed a return to Europe's biggest stage for the first time in 11 years.

Adriano Del Monte and Rick D'Andrea recap this morning's (AEST) UEFA Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Roma, plus look ahead to Arsenal's trip to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa League.


All that and much, more more.

