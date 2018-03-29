The Euro Show - 29 March

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN
Host Adriano del Monte and Football Nation Radio team discuss the return of Europe’s top competitions, including Juventus’s season-defining week and Bayern Munich closing in on another Bundesliga title.
LISTEN RIGHT HERE:
All that and much, more more.
Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.