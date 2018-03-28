LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 28 March

Reuters

Does England have a serious chance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, or will it face another early exit? The FNR team discuss this and more on today's edition of the Euro Show.


 

Adriano and the Football Nation Radio team reviewed the overnight international results, including England's draw against Italy and Spain's big win over Argentina.

All that and much, more more.

Football Podcasts
