LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 27 March

Bongarts

Get the fallout from The Netherland's emphatic 3-0 win over Portugal, plus the latest transfer speculation out of the Bundesliga in today's edition of the Euro Show.


 

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

 

Adriano and the Football Nation Radio team discussed the hot transfer news in the Bundesliga, with one superstar perhaps staying put, while another potentially on his way to Borussia Dortmund..

LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

Football Podcasts
Previous Messi denies Dybala rift
Read
Messi denies Dybala rift
Next Ibrahimovic's all-star XI
Read
Ibrahimovic's all-star XI