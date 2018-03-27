



Adriano and the Football Nation Radio team discussed the hot transfer news in the Bundesliga, with one superstar perhaps staying put, while another potentially on his way to Borussia Dortmund..

LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.