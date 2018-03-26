LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 26 March

Reuters

The Euro Show discusses the favourites chances heading into the 2018 FIFA World Cup, singling out one powerhouse as overrated.


 

Adriano and the Football Nation Radio team wrapped up the international results featuring European sides, talked transfers, and discussed who they think is one of the more overrated nations heading into the FIFA World Cup.

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

