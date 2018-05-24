LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 24 May

Adriano is giving Liverpool little chance of beating Real Madrid in Sunday's (AEST) UEFA Champions League final. Do you agree?

The biggest game in Europe's domestic calendar is among us. Will Liverpool win its first European crown in twelve years, or will Real Madrid make it three in a row?


All that and much, more more.

