LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 2 May

Can Roma stage another remarkable fightback, or will Liverpool show its class once again and seal a spot in the UEFA Champions League final? The boys from FNR discuss on today's episode of the Euro Show.

Adriano Del Monte and Rick D'Andrea recap this morning's (AEST) 2-2 draw between heavyweights Real Madrid & Bayern Munich plus look ahead to tomorrow's UEFA Champions League semi-final. 


All that and much, more more.

