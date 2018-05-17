LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 17 May

LaLiga flexes its muscle once again as the season comes to a close across Europe.

Getty Images

The FNR team reviews the UEFA Europa League final, along with regulation and Champions League predictions in the lead-up to the final fixtures of football across Europe this weekend.


LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Podcasts
