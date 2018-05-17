CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN
The FNR team reviews the UEFA Europa League final, along with regulation and Champions League predictions in the lead-up to the final fixtures of football across Europe this weekend.
LISTEN RIGHT HERE:
All that and much, more more.
Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.