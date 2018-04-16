LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 16 April

Getty Images

The FNR team discuss the latest transfer rumours, including a Barcelona legend on his way to China on today's episode of the Euro Show.

 

To go with the latest transfer speculation, Adriano and Rick reflect on a big weekend in Europe after Manchester City and PSG wrapped up the domestic title in their respective leagues.


LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

