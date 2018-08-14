Tevez relishing Messi reunion

Tevez played alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi for Argentina as the 34-year-old earned 76 caps on the international stage.

Now Tevez will reunite with Messi in Barcelona, where Argentine giant Boca is set to take on LaLiga champion in the annual friendly on Thursday (AEST).

"It is always beautiful to play against him," Tevez said.

"When I played together with him, that made me happy.

"So to be able to confront him or have a closer look at him now, it will make me happy too."

Messi, 31, became Barca's most decorated player on Monday (AEST) with his 33rd trophy after the Spanish side defeated Sevilla 2-1 in the Supercopa de Espana.