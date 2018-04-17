LaLiga
Football

Sydney FC sent packing after ACL stalemate

Sydney FC crashed out of the AFC Champions League to cap another miserable year in the competition for A-League sides.

Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, there will be no representatives from Australia in the last 16 as Sydney joined Melbourne Victory in suffering group-stage elimination.

The A-League's runaway Premiers' Plate winner was held to a goalless draw at home to Shanghai Shenhua despite a dominant display, while Suwon Bluewings won 1-0 at Kashima Antlers to top Group H and send both sides through.

Japanese outfit Cerezo Osaka are also out after it lost 3-1 away to Guangzhou Evergrande after Alan's brace.

That result opened the door for Thailand's Buriram United to climb into second in Group G with victory over Jeju United, duly secured by Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri's goal shortly after half-time.

Zob Ahan scraped through ahead of Lokomotiv Tashkent, progressing due to its head-to-head record despite conceding a 90th-minute equaliser in Uzbekistan.

Al-Duhail retained its perfect record at the summit of Group B with a sixth win from six, while Al-Ahli - quarter-finalist last year - won 2-1 at Al-Jazira to top Group A.

Al-Gharafa came from behind in the last 20 minutes to triumph 3-1 at Tractor Sazi in a dead rubber elsewhere in that pool.

News Football
Previous Dost announces international retirement at 28
Read
Dost announces international retirement at 28
Next Tottenham slips up at Brighton
Read
Tottenham slips up at Brighton