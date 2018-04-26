Swedish FA confirms no Ibra for World Cup

The 36-year-old ended his Sweden career after UEFA Euro 2016 but there have been suggestions he could make a shock return in time for this year's finals in Russia.

Ibrahimovic, now of LA Galaxy, said he would definitely be at the tournament in some capacity during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

However, it appears he will not be part of head coach Janne Anderson's playing squad.

A statement released by the Swedish FA on Facebook confirmed: "Sweden's greatest goalscorer of all time for the national team will NOT play at the World Cup."

Speaking last week, Anderson said he had not spoken to Ibrahimovic about a return but insisted the final decision on the squad would be his.

"[Ibrahimovic] has not said to me yet that he wants to play," Andersson told Bild am Sonntag. "If he has made the decision, he can call me and talk to me about it, just like the others who retired after Euro 2016."