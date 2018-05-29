Semak succeeds Mancini as Zenit manager

The former Russia international has signed a contract that includes the option of a further year.

Semak succeeds Roberto Mancini, who left to take over as Italy manager.

The 42 year-old, who finished his playing career with Zenit in 2013 after winning two league titles with the club, had been head coach of Ufa since December 2016.

Zenit had also been linked with Maurizio Sarri, who is poised to leave Napoli after its announcement that Carlo Ancelotti will take over as manager for 2018-2019.

It is reported Sarri rejected Zenit's advances as he would prefer to move to England's top flight, with Chelsea said to be keen to appoint him as replacement for Antonio Conte.