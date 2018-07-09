Sampaoli to stay on with Argentina pending review

Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina future will be reviewed after he takes charge of the Under-20 side for a tournament in Valencia, it has been confirmed.

El Presidente de la @afa, Claudio Tapia, acompañado del Vicepresidente 1°, Daniel Angelici, se reunieron hoy con el DT de la Selección Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli https://t.co/w1h0nvro4S pic.twitter.com/j2EsUhOdNL — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) July 9, 2018

After taking the reins in 2017, Sampaoli oversaw the revival of Argentina's World Cup qualification campaign, the Albiceleste finishing fourth behind Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia. His team made it out of the group stage, before being knocked out 4-3 in the round of 16 by France.

The AFA is expected to make a call on his longterm future by the end of the month.