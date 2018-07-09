2018 FIFA World Cup
Football

Sampaoli to stay on with Argentina pending review

Argentina will make a decision over the future of Jorge Sampaoli at the end of July after the coach takes charge of the Under-20 side.

Getty Images

Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina future will be reviewed after he takes charge of the Under-20 side for a tournament in Valencia, it has been confirmed.

After taking the reins in 2017, Sampaoli oversaw the revival of Argentina's World Cup qualification campaign, the Albiceleste finishing fourth behind Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia. His team made it out of the group stage, before being knocked out 4-3 in the round of 16 by France.

The AFA is expected to make a call on his longterm future by the end of the month. 

News Argentina Football
