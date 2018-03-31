Russian club travels 10,000km for a goalless draw

Baltika, based in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad found between Poland and Lithuania, travelled to Vladivostok hoping to boost its promotion hopes.

But it was probably lacking much of an away following given the continent-spanning trip of more than 10,000km.

Although the team will has travelled by aeroplane, even that trip would have taken more than 12 hours.

Any fans hoping to drive would have needed to give themselves approximately five-and-a-half days, or 134 hours, and that is not counting the return trip.

Anyone who did make the journey from Kaliningrad probably felt somewhat let down by the goalless stalemate in Vladivostok.