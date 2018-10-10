Ronaldo's lawyer slams 'fabricated' documents

American Kathryn Mayorga has accused Ronaldo of sexually assaulting her in a hotel in Las Vegas in 2009, something the Portuguese has strenuously refuted.

German publication Der Spiegel first reported the claims, which also included the suggestion Ronaldo paid Ms Mayorga $375,000 in 2010 as part of a privacy agreement, preventing her from going public with the allegations. Ms Mayorga filed a lawsuit last month in an attempt to quash that agreement while Las Vegas police have re-opened an investigation.

Ronaldo's lawyer Peter Christiansen confirmed the payment was made to Ms Mayorga, but criticised a fresh report at the weekend which he says was based on doctored evidence.

In a statement, Christiansen said: "I have been hired to represent Cristiano Ronaldo with respect to the recent civil complaint arising from events alleged to have occurred in 2009, all of which were the subject of a mutual release between the parties in 2010.

"Given the breach of that agreement by the other side and the inflammatory accusations that have been lodged in the ensuing days as a result, Mr Ronaldo feels compelled to no longer stand silent and in fact, is entitled under that agreement to respond proportionately in kind.

"To be clear, Mr Ronaldo vehemently denies all of the allegations in the complaint and has consistently maintained that denial for the last nine years.

"The documents which purportedly contain statements by Mr Ronaldo and have been reported in the media are complete fabrications. It is my understanding that in 2015, dozens of entities [including law firms] across many different industries throughout Europe were hacked and their electronic data was stolen and captured by a cybercriminal.

"This hacker attempted to sell this data, and one media outlet has now irresponsibly published the stolen documents, significant portions of which were altered and/or completely fabricated. To absolve any doubt, Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in 2009 in Las Vegas was consensual in nature.

"While Mr Ronaldo does not deny the existence of the mutual agreement and release, his motivations for agreeing to that resolution have been twisted to say the least.

"Far from any admission of guilt or any ulterior motive, Mr Ronaldo was advised to privately resolve the allegations against him in order to avoid the inevitable attempts that are now being made to destroy a reputation that has been built upon hard work, athleticism and honour.

"Unfortunately, he now finds himself embroiled in the type of litigation that is all too commonplace in America."

Christiansen's statement went on to stress Ronaldo's innocence while again strongly criticising the reporting of the allegations facing the Portugal captain.

"While Mr Ronaldo is accustomed to being the subject of press attention that goes along with being famous, it is absolutely deplorable that any media outlet would support or advance such an elaborate and deliberate defamation campaign based on stolen, easily manipulated digital documents," the statement continued.

"Mr Ronaldo will leave future discussion of any and all legal matters to his attorneys here [in Las Vegas] and in Europe. He is confident that the truth will survive this frenzy and the laws of Nevada will be upheld and enforced."