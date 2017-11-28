Ronaldo's latest bust is a serious upgrade

You be the judge: Just how accurate is Ronaldo's bizarre statue?

Spanish sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga recently unveiled his bust of Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, and the 32 year-old can't have any complaints with the final product.

It comes just seven months after the first attempt of a Ronaldo muse went 'bust', when Portuguese artist Emanuel Santos had a go to commemorate the newly-named Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in Madeira.

Ronaldo's first sculpture became a laughing stock on social media, but the internet's seems more impressed this time around.