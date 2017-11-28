LaLiga
Ronaldo's latest bust is a serious upgrade

Seven months after that infamous Cristiano Ronaldo's sculpture, another sculptor has stepped up to the challenge with a significantly improved bust of the Real Madrid star.

Spanish sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga  recently unveiled his bust of Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, and the 32 year-old can't have any complaints with the final product.

It comes just seven months after the first attempt of a Ronaldo muse went 'bust', when Portuguese artist Emanuel Santos had a go to commemorate the newly-named Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport in  Madeira.

Ronaldo's first sculpture became a laughing stock on social media, but the internet's seems more impressed this time around.

 

