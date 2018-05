Ronaldinho will reportedly tie the knot with girlfriends Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza in August, according to Rio de Janeiro newspaper O Dia.

Coelho began dating the Ronaldinho in 2013, before Souza came into the picture in 2016.

The pair reportedly receive an allowance of $A2,650 from the FIFA World Cup winner to spend as they wish.

Bigamy and polygamy are illegal in Brazil, which could force the former Barcelona star into a ceremonial wedding, which wouldn't be recognised on paper.