Randolph saves light up goalless draw

Northern Ireland has been plagued by poor finishing in their UEFA Nations League campaign and that profligacy came to the fore again in Friday's (AEDT) friendly, with Randolph at his best.

Having made a brilliant stop to deny Gavin Whyte early on, the Middlesbrough goalkeeper pulled off two top-class stops in the second half to keep Liam Boyce and Jordan Jones at bay.

While Northern Ireland's troubles in front of goal have resulted in their relegation from Nations League Group B following Austria's draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina, Randolph's form will at least give the hosts confidence heading into Monday's potentially crucial clash against Denmark.

Randolph came to the host's rescue 14 minutes in, rushing out to deny Whyte after Shane Duffy's error had enabled Boyce to break clear.

Duffy should have atoned for that mistake at the other end soon after, only to mistime his header after meeting Robbie Brady's pinpoint free-kick.

Brady's set-piece deliveries continued to present the home team's greatest threat, with Darragh Lenihan sending another header at Bailey Peacock-Farrell before Glenn Whelan was taken off to a standing ovation on his 85th and potentially final cap.

Boyce looked set to break the deadlock midway through the second half, but Randolph got down to make an instinctive stop.

Randolph was not done there, though, as he lunged out to make a wonderful save with his leg to prevent Jones claiming the bragging rights for Northern Ireland.