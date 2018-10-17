Peru denies United States with late equaliser

United States was on track to stun FIFA World Cup participant Peru in Connecticut, where Werder Bremen teenager Josh Sargent's 49th-minute goal left the visitors trailing.

But Peru – which was the superior side for most of the international friendly – managed to avoid defeat thanks to Flores, who capitalised on some poor defending with four minutes of normal time remaining at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

Peru controlled proceedings from the outset in East Hartford, its slick passing putting USA on the backfoot for most of the first half.

But USA's compact defence held firm, containing Peru and limiting the visitor to a couple of half-chances – an improvement on its display against Colombia, having been sliced open on numerous occasions in a one-sided opening 45 minutes last week.

While USA managed to stay on level terms, they were rarely a threat in attack, with the Americans set up to pounce on the counter-attack against its experienced opponent.

There was an immediate improvement within seconds of the restart – Sargent showing his strength and skill to tee up Paris Saint-Germain's Timothy Weah, who fired a powerful effort just wide of the post.

Peru did not heed the warning as a set-piece straight from the training ground exposed the visitors a minute later after 18-year-old Sargent peeled off his opponent and curled Kellyn Acosta's low free-kick past goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.

Andy Polo almost restored parity with a thunderous long-range effort that rattled the crossbar and had Brad Guzan beaten with 15 minutes remaining.

However, USA's defence was eventually breached at the death after the unmarked Flores tucked his shot home at the back post after a great ball from Polo.