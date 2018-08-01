LaLiga
Neymar joins PSG camp in China

Neymar has arrived in China ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's first competitive game under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

PSG faces Ligue 1 rival Monaco in the Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen on Sunday (AEST).

Neymar's last appearance for PSG came in February when he fractured a bone in his foot against Marseille.

The injury subsequently ruled Neymar out for the rest of the domestic season, but the 26-year-old recovered in time to travel to the World Cup with Brazil.

Tite's men were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Belgium, however, with Neymar only able to contribute two goals at the tournament.

The world's most expensive footballer has a chance to move on this weekend, though, and he could be in line to face Monaco after PSG confirmed he has joined his team-mates in China.

