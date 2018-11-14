LaLiga
Football

Mendy takes cheeky swipe at Trump on Twitter

France defender Benjamin Mendy provided a brief response to a tweet from Donald Trump, reminding the United States president of the nation's recent FIFA World Cup success.

Getty Images

Trump criticised Emmanuel Macron on Twitter after his French counterpart appeared to rebuke the US leader in a speech condemning nationalism.

Mendy – the Manchester City and France full-back – had his say on social media on Wednesday (AEDT).

The 24-year-old, who was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in Russia, replied to Trump, writing: "Don't worry bro" along with two stars, representing the nation's two championships.

Amid his criticism of the president of France, Trump had tweeted: "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

France claimed its second FIFA World Cup and first since 1998 with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final in July.

News
Previous Thiem shows off the tekkers with Willian
Read
Thiem shows off the tekkers with Willian
Next