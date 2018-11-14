Mendy takes cheeky swipe at Trump on Twitter

Trump criticised Emmanuel Macron on Twitter after his French counterpart appeared to rebuke the US leader in a speech condemning nationalism.

Mendy – the Manchester City and France full-back – had his say on social media on Wednesday (AEDT).

Dont worry bro ⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/dKBsmOjzoL — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 13, 2018

The 24-year-old, who was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in Russia, replied to Trump, writing: "Don't worry bro" along with two stars, representing the nation's two championships.

Amid his criticism of the president of France, Trump had tweeted: "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

France claimed its second FIFA World Cup and first since 1998 with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final in July.