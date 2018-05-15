The former Argentina star has taken over as head of the Belarusian club's board after leaving his most recent coaching job with United Arab Emirates' second division Al Fujairah, in the .

"Yes, Diego is with us!" Dinamo Brest tweeted. "Legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona signed a three-year contract with the football club and took office as chairman of the club's board."

Maradona has signed for the Belarusian club, Dinamo Brest. Not only as a Coach, but he'll also take on a role as the club's President. #D10S pic.twitter.com/u4HcSmWso5 — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) May 15, 2018

Maradona posted a picture of him signing a contract on his official Instagram page, with the caption: "I signed the contract and I AM the president of Dinamo Brest. Thank you for the confidence and for thinking of me."

Maradona's new club are eighth in Belarus' Premier League after the first seven matches of the season, 12 points behind dominant side BATE Borisov.

They face BATE in the Belarusian Cup final on Sunday, where they will seek to defend the trophy they won last year.