Manchester United to face Leeds down under

The fixture was confirmed – hours after both clubs removed their initial announcements – with Perth's Optus Stadium hosting the clash on 17 July.

It will be the first time they have gone head-to-head since September 2011, when Manchester United won 3-0 at Elland Road in the Carabao Cup.

The bitter rival enjoyed regular clashes around the turn of the century but have only met twice since 2004 after Leeds tumbled down the divisions.

In Leeds' statement, managing director Angus Kinnear said: "A lot of hard work behind the scenes has gone into making this possible and I'm sure it will be a great success.

"The game against long-standing rivals Manchester United…will be a fantastic part of our centenary season and is expected to attract thousands of visitors."