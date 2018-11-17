Luongo rescues late draw for Socceroos

Arnold kicked off his second stint with a 4-0 away win over Kuwait last month but looked to be heading for an underwhelming defeat when Hwang Ui-jo took advantage of some generous defending after 22 minutes to put South Korea ahead.

There was late drama, however, as Luongo tapped in from close range three minutes into stoppage time to salvage a draw, the goal eventually given after a VAR review for possible offside.

The Socceroos were indebted to a wonderful save from Mat Ryan to keep them in the game 20 minutes from time, the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper superbly pawing away Ju Se-jong's free-kick.