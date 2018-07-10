Sturridge stunner lights up Liverpool friendly romp

Rafael Camacho, Sheyi Ojo and Adam Lallana - the England midfielder captaining the side – were on target before the break at Prenton Park.

But after Karius was introduced at the interval he was beaten twice as the host battled back into the game, the German goalkeeper at fault for the first of its goals.

Karius, who cost Liverpool dearly with a pair of awful mistakes in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, spilled Ollie Norburn's free-kick and Jonny Smith scored on the rebound.

Amadou Soukouna grabbed another for the League Two side but Liverpool held on to follow up a 7-0 friendly win over Chester on Sunday (AEST), in which the former Mainz keeper played 45 minutes.

Ahead of that match, Jurgen Klopp said Karius was "100 per cent" influenced by concussion after a collision with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos during the Champions League final.