Late winner keeps Italy's final-four hopes alive

Roberto Mancini's men looked to be heading for a disappointing stalemate due to poor finishing but Biraghi bundled in from close range in stoppage time to set up an intriguing League A Group 3 contest with pacesetters Portugal in November.

Italy was completely dominant in the first half but somehow failed to take the lead, with Jorginho and Lorenzo Insigne both hitting the crossbar.

Poland made a marked improvement in the second period, though Italy remained the controlling force and finally clinched a deserved three points right at the end, moving them to within two points of Portugal.