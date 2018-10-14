LaLiga
Football

Late winner keeps Italy's final-four hopes alive

Cristiano Biraghi's last-gasp winner kept Italy's chances of reaching the Nations League final four alive as it secured a 1-0 triumph away to Poland on Monday (AEDT).

Getty Images

Roberto Mancini's men looked to be heading for a disappointing stalemate due to poor finishing but Biraghi bundled in from close range in stoppage time to set up an intriguing League A Group 3 contest with pacesetters Portugal in November.

Italy was completely dominant in the first half but somehow failed to take the lead, with Jorginho and Lorenzo Insigne both hitting the crossbar.

Poland made a marked improvement in the second period, though Italy remained the controlling force and finally clinched a deserved three points right at the end, moving them to within two points of Portugal.

 

 

News Football
Previous Koscielny retires from international football
Read
Koscielny retires from international football
Next Dzeko opens door to England return
Read
Dzeko opens door to England return